Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Noted industrialist and chairman of the city-based fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Ltd C K Ranganathan has been elected chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, for 2021-22.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International co-founder Suchitra K Ella was elected as deputy chairperson on Saturday, a release from the industry body said here. Popularly known as 'CKR' among industry circles, Ranganathan has been associated with the trade body in various capacities, including the deputy chairman of CII, SR and head of CII Tamil Nadu counciland Foodpro 2017, it said. Ella was the past chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh and also the national council member and the past national chairwoman of CII IWN (Indian Women Network) from 2015-18, the release added. PTI VIJ

