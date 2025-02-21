New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A group of students have been allegedly assaulted by some unknown people near Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Karawal Nagar area after they appeared for their Class 10 board exam, an official said on Friday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Karawal Nagar police station around 1:30 pm on Thursday regarding a quarrel among students.

A 17-year-old boy told police that he and two classmates from Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tukmeerpur were attacked by some unidentified people behind the exam centre as they were returning home, the official said.

All injured students were taken to JPC Hospital, where they received medical aid and were later discharged.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

