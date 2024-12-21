Sultanpur (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A class 12 student was allegedly raped in her house by two men from her village, police said on Saturday.

The victim was alone Thursday night when Vikas Yadav, 19, and Kallu Mishra alias Shyam Ji, 35, forced themselves into her house, raped her, and made a video of the act, police said, citing the complaint.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Lambhua Police Station in-charge Inspector Akhand Dev Mishra said the two men were booked in a case on Saturday.

"The victim has been sent for medical examination, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who are absconding," he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The exact age of the victim is yet to be ascertained. If she is found to be a minor the section of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act will also be included against the accused," Mishra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)