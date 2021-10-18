Puducherry, Oct 18 (PTI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday greeted the Islamic community on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad were aimed at promoting charity and concern for welfare of fellow human beings. Rangasamy said all should join hands to follow such teachings. "I am glad to extend my wishes to all the people of Puducherry in general and to the Islamic community in particular," he said.

