New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Coal India arm NCL on Friday said it has made a contribution of Rs 10 crore to set up five oxygen plants in different medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) CMD Prabhat Kumar Sinha and company's Director Personnel Bimlendu Kumar called on MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed over the cheque of Rs 10 crore to him in the state capital Bhopal.

Sinha also apprised the chief minister on how NCL was rendering help under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for inclusive growth of the society apart from producing coal for the nation especially during these trying times.

The help to set up five oxygen plants in the state is also a part of its CSR initiative.

The chief minister also appreciated the contribution of NCL in the energy security of the nation and its effort in fighting COVID-19. He agreed to consider the CMD's request for opening of a mining college and a medical college in Singrauli.

The Rs 10 crore contribution has been made by NCL to the Department of Public Health and Family welfare of the MP government for upgrading healthcare infrastructure in light of the COVID pandemic.

The company had also given an assistance of Rs 1.75 crore recently to set up an oxygen generating plant at AIIMS, Bhopal for the treatment of patients, under its CSR initiatives.

The company headquartered in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh has already contributed Rs 7 crore to the Singrauli district administration for upgradation of medical infrastructure including setting up of oxygen plants in the district.

Notably, NCL has spent about Rs 500 crore on its CSR initiatives in Madhya Pradesh in the last seven years carrying out the works related to development of public infrastructure, improving water supply, skill development, healthcare, education, sports, promotion of art and culture, among others.

The company had contributed Rs 20 crore to the Madhya Pradesh government to strengthen fight against COVID-19 during the first wave.

NCL, a miniratna company, produces over 115 million tonne coal annually from its 10 highly mechanised coal mines spread over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)