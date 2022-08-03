Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) The Coast Guard has deployed its ship ICGS Aadesh as part of its search operations to locate two persons from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, who went missing after their boat capsized.

Soon after a message was received from the State Forest Department about the incident on Monday, ICGS Abhiraj was diverted to carry out search for survivors.

Further, ICGS Aadesh also joined search on August 2.

On Tuesday, one Dornier aircraft from Chennai arrived in Tuticorin and carried out exhaustive aerial search for two hours.

"Presently ICGS Aadesh with 5 people (local fishermen) embarked onboard is continuously carrying out search in the area," official sources said.

