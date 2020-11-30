Coimbatore, Nov 30 (PTI): The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) on Monday elected M V Ramesh Babu as its 27th president and M Karthikeyan as its secretary for 2020-2022.

The elections took place at the association's 51st annual general meeting here.

Also, the meeting elected unanimously other office- bearers and various committee members, a press release from Codissia said.

