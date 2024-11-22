Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said a Cabinet sub-committee constituted to engage with all stakeholders on the issue of reservation in government jobs will take a holistic view so that justice is done with all and the rights of none are snatched.

Talking to reporters after a function here, Abdullah said the sub-committee will include three ministers and once it submits its report, a decision would be taken on the issue.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"A lot is being said about reservation. Our youth, especially those belonging to the open category, think they not getting their rights, but there are also those who have been brought into the reservation ambit who do not want any reduction in their rights.

"So, the Cabinet has decided to form a sub-committee, which will include three ministers, and the Cabinet has asked them to take a holistic view of the issue," he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Which Parties Are Members of MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi? How Many Seats Did BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) Contest in Vidhan Sabha Polls?.

On a question about the resolution on the special status passed by the J-K assembly recently, the chief minister said the most important thing is that the resolution was not rejected anywhere.

"The resolution was passed and not rejected by anyone. It has opened a door. We will see what happens in the future," he said.

On the remarks of Congress national president Malikarjun Kharge on the resolution, Abdullah said the Congress party is not a part of the government.

"Congress is supporting us from the outside, it has not joined our government. The government brought the resolution and except for the BJP, all the (assembly) members passed it that time which included the Congress as well.

"Now, it is obvious that the BJP targeted the Congress in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. This is first an answer to those who had said there was nothing in the resolution. If there was nothing in the resolution, then why have the PM and the HM raised the resolution regularly? It is obvious that there is something in it," he said.

The J-K chief minister said it is a compulsion for the Congress to try to dilute the resolution, "but nothing can be diluted because of what they say as the J-K assembly has passed it with an overwhelming majority".

To a query about the release of prisoners as was promised in the ruling National Conference's election manifesto, Abdullah said statehood is needed to release the prisoners "because as of now, the security, policing and law and order are under the central government and is looked after by the LG".

However, the chief minister said whenever he has talked to the police administration, he has asked them to reconsider the issues of the prisoners, especially the issue of verification "for which people are harassed".

"I have said it in my assembly speech that the verification process has been weaponised. It has now been stopped to a large extent and there will be more flexibility in it in the future.

"But, as far as the release of the prisoners is concerned, we are working on the restoration of the statehood right since the first day because we know there are some things on which the people want some progress, which cannot be done in a UT," he said.

On the power curtailment in the Kashmir Valley, Abdullah said he met with the Union power minister in Delhi and an additional quota for J-K was sanctioned.

"But, we have to be ready for some curtailment in the winters. I have told the department to decrease the power cuts and shedding wherever there is less power theft and electricity charges are being paid. I hope there is improvement in the situation this winter," he said.

Earlier, Abdullah laid the foundation stone of a hi-tech floral nursery expansion project and Bagh-e-Gule Dawood (a Chrysanthemum theme garden) here through the virtual mode.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)