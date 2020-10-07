Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) The Congress Arunachal Pradesh unit on Wednesday organised a 'silent protest' here demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim and her family.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki participating in the protest said that the recent incident of alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the consciousness of every citizen in the country.

Also Read | How to Permanently Delete an Instagram Account.

Tuki also criticised the UP Police for allegedly roughing up senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 1 when he was leading a party delegation to meet the family members of the victim.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras district by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Online for October 7: Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold Lottery Results on Wednesday at assamlotteries.com.

She was cremated in the early hours of September 30 with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)