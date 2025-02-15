Bhadohi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Construction of a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district was stopped by police after a complaint that it was being done without obtaining permission, officials said.

The station in-charge was also sent to line duty Saturday evening on the charge of negligence in this matter.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said a building was being constructed on the land of a Jodhapur village resident Aasiya in the Suryava police station area of the district for the last one and a half years.

When the building looked like a mosque during the construction, village head Shriram Yadav complained to the police on February 13, alleging that it was being built illegally.

The SP said after receiving the complaint, a team of the district administration and police investigated the matter when it came to light that no permission was taken for building a mosque or a madrassa.

Even the people carrying out the construction could not show any permission letter for building a mosque or madrassa.

The construction was stopped immediately, Manglik said, adding the investigation report has been sent to the District Magistrate and on receiving his order, a case will be registered against the people concerned.

The SP said the in-charge of Suryava police station Arvind Kumar Gupta has been put on line duty on charges of negligence.

