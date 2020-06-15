Latest News | Consumers Moving to Higher Data Plans, Doing More Digitally: EY

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Nearly 33 per cent respondents said they have upgraded broadband plans for higher data packages, with 40 per cent of them going in for unlimited plans, highlighting the growing confidence to do more digitally, according to a survey by EY.

India's data usage per smartphone has grown by over 20 per cent in the past two years, averaging 11 GB per month.

"Amid the crisis, connectivity has been the greatest enabler for social and economic engagement, leading to 20-25 per cent increase in data consumption in the past two months. Time spent on smartphone has increased nearly 27 per cent to average 4.3 hours per user per day," the EY's 'Digital Consumer Survey: shaping the new normal' said.

The changing consumption patterns are shaping a new normal toward a more digital way of life, it added.

The survey found nearly 33 per cent respondents saying they have upgraded broadband plans for higher data packages with unlimited plans accounted for 40 per cent of total upgrades.

Many basic users -- those using data only for thin web-browsing, chatting and calling -- are migrating to high user bucket. Nearly 11 per cent of basic data users said they had upgraded their existing packs to either unlimited or 50-100 per cent higher data to do more of content streaming, gaming and video calling.

The survey -- which analysed views of over 2,600 consumers -- showed that as many as 76 per cent respondents are either first timers or have increased the time they spent on video calling.

"The demand for high-speed broadband with increasing remote working population will only spiral to support use of data-intensive tools. As work from home or remote working becomes a reality, the need for stable, high speed internet becomes even more critical," it added.

The survey found 90 per cent respondents saying they are spending more time on digital activities such as content streaming, e-learning, infotainment and social media.

Nearly 61 per cent said they are streaming more content than they were before the lockdown. Time spent on video streaming has surged 1.2x to average 4.2 hours per user per week.

"Sixty per cent respondents prefer subscription-based video on demand, while 20 per cent prefer TV entertainment. Nearly 50 per cent of respondents who prefer TV are spending more time watching movies, shows and news telecast," it added.

Also, the COVID-19 crisis has led to emergence of a new breed of digital learners who are adopting technology faster than ever. The flexibility to learn, access the content, virtual classrooms and use of digital tools are reshaping traditional ways of delivering education.

According to the survey findings, e-learning has emerged as the third most-performed digital activity in the past weeks. Nearly 59 per cent respondents are learning online. About 50 per cent respondents said they prefer learning on education technology (edutech) platforms over accessing learning material scattered on web portals.

Besides, digital platforms are gaining strength as a preferred medium for most purposes. Nearly 38 per cent respondents said they had started using digital payments for the first time. Digital wallets stood strong with 53 per cent respondents making payments through e-wallets.

"Digital consumption patterns are evolving in exciting ways. The access and speed to real-time engagement is driving digital adoption to the next level. The new normal is all about creating hyper-personalised and connected experiences for a digital consumer," EY Emerging Markets TMT Leader Prashant Singhal said.

Now is the time for business models to change and capture a larger share of customers' wallet and attention, he added.

"Ecosystem collaboration and partnerships assume importance to increase field of play in emerging growth avenues of education, healthcare and entertainment. The digital services industry is poised for growth, and the right accelerators will go a long way in enabling the lives of 1.3 billion Indians with a click and tick," he said.

