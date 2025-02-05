Deoria (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A middle-aged woman on Wednesday alleged that she was gang-raped by two men in a house in this district where she had gone to cook food, police said.

On the basis of a complaint by the woman, a case was registered and the accused were arrested, they said.

The woman, who works as cook, is a resident of the Bhaluani police station area.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed that an FIR was registered and the two named accused, Rupesh Singh and Abhimanyu Singh, were arrested.

The officer said he personally inspected the crime spot and that a forensic team was collecting evidence.

"The victim is being sent to hospital for a medical examination, and further legal proceedings are underway," the SP added. PTI COR CDN

