Nagpur, Jun 26 (PTI) Police on Sunday raided a hookah parlor operated at a hotel in Hingna MIDC area in Nagpur and arrested six persons, an official said.

During the raid, police found that the restaurant management was offering hookah to customers illegally, police said.

Six hookah pots with tobacco products were seized and a case was registered.

