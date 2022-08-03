New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Coromandel International Ltd will acquire 45 per cent stake in Senegal-based rock phosphate firm Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation, a move aimed at India becoming self-sufficient in DAP fertilisers.

In May, Coromandel International had announced that it would acquire 45 per cent equity stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC) for Rs 225 crore.

Also Read | The National Bulletin (TNB) has featured in the Google Top Stories.

Coromandel International Ltd on Wednesday formalised the acquisition of 45 per cent equity stake in BMCC. Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya presided over the event wherein officials from BMCC handed over the acceptance letter from the Government of Senegal to Coromandel, an official statement said.

"The mining will be done in Senegal and production of DAP will be done in India. 10 lakh tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK) will be manufactured," the minister said.

Also Read | Oppo A77 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

India is strengthening its raw material supply security by investing in mineral-rich geographies, the minister said, adding that the Centre has been partnering with the industry to enable such investments.

Mandaviya further said the government is committed to ensure availability of fertilisers for farmers and will continue to work towards ramping up domestic production and establishing partnerships with other countries.

"India enjoys cordial bilateral relations with Senegal, which is one of the leading suppliers of phosphoric acid to India. I hope that the investment in the rock mines in Senegal will be mutually beneficial for both the nations and will further strengthen our friendship," he said.

Coromandel's Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan said the investment in BMCC will secure up to one-third of our rock phosphate requirement.

"We will continue to invest towards achieving Atma Nirbhar Bharat's vision for building supply security in phosphatic fertilisers," he added.

The Centre has been advising and supporting Indian fertiliser companies to strengthen their back-end supply chain.

"Given the nation's high dependence on raw material like rock phosphate and phosphoric acid, India plans to secure its supplies and hedge against price rises by expanding its footprint in mineral-rich countries through investments and multi-year import deals," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)