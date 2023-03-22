New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Coromandel International Ltd, which is into fertilisers and crop protection chemicals businesses, on Wednesday said it will diversify into speciality and industrial chemicals.

Coromandel International is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, bio-products, speciality nutrients, organic fertilisers and retail.

Also Read | Good News for Train Passengers: Indian Railways Lowers Fare of AC-3 Tier Economy Class Ticket; Check Details.

In a statement, the company said that its Board approved a plan to expand its operations in crop protection chemicals and foray into Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business.

The Board also approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas, namely speciality and industrial chemicals.

Also Read | Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal Says 'We Want To Be Leading Airport Operators Not Only in India but in World'.

"This is in line with the company's strategy to establish a sizeable presence in the crop protection chemicals business and leverage its deep technical capabilities and best-in-class infrastructure to enter into adjacencies like CDMO, speciality and industrial Chemicals," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)