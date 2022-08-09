New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Cosmo First Ltd, earlier known as Cosmo Films, on Tuesday reported an increase of 7.58 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.30 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 86.72 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Cosmo First said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations went up 22.55 per cent to Rs 842.68 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 687.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"During the quarter, the flexible packaging industry experienced pressure on margins due to commissioning of several new production lines within a short span of 4-5 months. The bunching of capacity expansions caused a temporary imbalance in the demand-supply scenario," said Cosmo First in its earnings statement.

Margins were also under pressure in the overseas subsidiaries due to increased raw material costs and weakening of foreign currencies against the US dollar, it said.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 726.82 crore, up 24.85 per cent in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 582.14 crore.

Cosmo Films Group CEO Pankaj Poddar said: "In packaging business, we expect growth journey to continue with speciality films... During the quarter, our specialty chemicals business has posted a three-fold increase in revenue over last year."

