Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) The Haryana government will procure cotton from October 1, 2020, through the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the minimum support price (MSP), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

The state will also increase the number of cotton buying centres, he added.

Earlier, Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting with Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani, in New Delhi regarding the purchase of cotton in Haryana, an official statement said here.

In the meeting, reference to the cotton procurement process was discussed with the Union Minister of Textiles, the statement said.

Last year, there were 20 cotton procurement centres in Haryana, which is being increased to 40 this year, the chief minister said.

The chief minister made it clear that during the cotton procurement process, the already standardised cotton norms of moisture up to 12 per cent in the context of cotton will be followed and no change will be made.

He said that only 30 per cent of the total cotton production could be procured in the state last year.

This year, 100 per cent cotton will be purchased by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), he said.

