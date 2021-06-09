Mangaluru, June 9 (PTI): A middle-aged couple died allegedly by suicide early Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (62) and wife Vani (55), the sources said.

The body of Suresh was found in a well near the house while Vani was found hanging in the house, they said.

She was working as a clerk in a private college.

Financial stress is suspected to have driven the couple to suicide.

A suicide note has been recovered from the house, the sources said.

Police have registered a case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)