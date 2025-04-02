New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A couple's marital discord in Delhi's Dwarka, escalated into a heated altercation, prompting police intervention and the registration of a non-cognizable report (NCR), officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on February 26 when Rahul Gulia (34), a cab driver, and his wife Aparna Gulia, a school teacher, had an argument over issues related to their children, police said in a statement.

Aparna then called her family members from Sonipat, Haryana, after which her parents, brother, and relatives arrived at the couple's residence, they said.

A scuffle ensued between both sides, as the wife attempted to take her belongings and leave with her family, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Rahul's father, Jagdish Gulia, a retired government employee, in his complaint alleged that Aparna's father, Suresh, her brother Lakshit, and other relatives forcefully took household items, jewellery, and the couple's two children, he said.

The complainant also alleged that her parents had previously issued death threats, the officer said.

Singh said that Rahul Gulia and his mother Shakuntala Devi, were sent for medical examination, following the complaint. Meanwhile, Jagdish declined a medical check-up, citing no injuries.

Doctors informed that Rahul's injuries were minor and his mother left the hospital before her examination could be completed, he added.

Investigations revealed that Rahul and Aparna had longstanding marital discord, with prior disputes between the couple and their families, the DCP said.

The inquiry, supported by medical reports and complaint details, revealed a prima facie offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (general explanations), he said.

However, as the offences were non-cognizable, an NCR was registered, and the complainant was informed of the legal course of action, he added.

The officer said,“Aparna filed a complaint against her in-laws in Ganaur, Sonipat, prompting Jagdish Gulia to seek a counter-FIR in Delhi under stringent legal provisions.”

He said that appropriate action had already been taken as per law, and advised the complainant to approach the relevant legal forum for further recourse.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

