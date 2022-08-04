Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) The 8th edition of the Covelong Surf, Music and Fitness Festival will begin at nearby Kovalam on Friday (August 5).

The three-day multi-event festival will decide the national champions in surfing in which over 80 surfers from the country will participate. Also, surfers from Sri Lanka and Maldives will be competing in International Open category, said a press release.

The Covelong Classic surfing championship will see top men's and women's surfers from across the country vie for the top spots under seven categories in surfing. The surfing categories for the championship are as follows – Novice (Under-12); U-16; Juniors (17-22 years); Seniors (23-30 years); Masters (31 years and above); Women (all ages); Open Category (Foreign Nationals).

The Covelong Classic is one the country's leading surfing competitions that takes place alongside a vibrant festival that attracts enthusiasts from across the globe.

Chennai-based TT Group is the principal presenter of this annual surf, music and fitness movement and is conducted under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India.

Arun Vasu, President of Surfing Federation of India said, “This is going to be one of the biggest events of the SFI this year and we want to create a festival of all sorts around the National Championships. Our goal is to make surfing accessible to everyone and such events will bring more participation from people.”

Meanwhile, Sekar Patchai and Gayatri Juvekar won the Men's and Women's titles respectively in Stand UP Paddle National Championships held in the lead-up to the Covelong Surf festival.

