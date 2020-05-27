Latest News | COVID-19: Godrej Professional Extends Support to Salon Industry, to Make It 'business-ready'

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) under its 'Suraksha Salon Program' would also provide necessary guidance, resources and updates to salon owners to ensure safety and well-being of their staff and customers.

It will be donating 15,000 litres of sanitisers and 10,000 re-usable masks, education on safety and hygiene for salon infrastructure and services, and back-to-business support.

Commenting on the development GCPL CEO - India and SAARC - Sunil Kataria said: "At a time when the salon industry is being impacted by the ongoing lockdown, our focus is on empowering them to be business-ready with necessary protocols in place as soon as the operations are allowed."

Through this industry initiative, the Godrej Group firm is expected to support more than 10,000 salons.

"With the Suraksha Salon Program, we are ensuring that salons experience a smooth transition into the next phase of their business with a greater emphasis on hygiene, which is going to be the new normal, and make this migration easier for them,” he added.

In addition to free distribution, Godrej Professional will also continue to support salons with sanitiser and disposable kits for salon safety in a non-profit manner.

Disposables will be the new norm in the salon industry post lockdown. Linen, towel, capes, gloves, among are the most used wearables in salons.

However, the pricing and availability of disposables can be an issue, it added.

"To deal with this challenge, Godrej Professional has partnered with vendors making such disposable items to provide salons easy accessibility at a highly subsidised price. The Suraksha Salon Program will continue to provide all salons with sanitisers and these disposable kits at subsidised cost until the outbreak of the virus is contained," the company said.

