Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) The profitability of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd was adversely impacted in the last fiscal due to inventory losses in March, as crude oil prices had reached a new low in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Monday.

The company's revenue from operations had dipped to Rs 14,073 crore during the 2019-20 fiscal as compared to Rs 18,511 crore in the previous year due to lower sales volume and reduction in prices of petroleum products in the international market, its chairman D Rajkumar said, while addressing the virtual annual general meeting.

The petroleum major's net profit was down to Rs 1,381 crore during the last financial year from Rs 1,968 crore in the previous year, he said.

However, Rajkumar said NRL's net worth stood at Rs 5,304 crore as on March 31, 2020.

The company has a near-zero debt position and favourable credit ratings, which will help raise funds for its upcoming refinery expansion project, he said.

"On the positive side, the crisis has thrust upon us opportunities to break free from the conventional ways in which we have been carrying out our business and also to explore other possibilities to stay current and relevant.

"The last few months have been tough with most of our efforts focussed on adapting to the changing circumstances that have unfolded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," Rajkumar said.

On the physical front, the production had dipped with the refinery processing 2,383 TMT of crude Oil as compared to 2,900 TMT in the previous year.

The decline was due to refinery-turn-around undertaken after a gap of four years and lower capacity utilisation during March 2020 due to COVID-19, he said.

"Overall, in terms of production efficiency, NRL continues to be in the league of best-performing refineries in the country with one of the highest distillate yield, lowest specific energy consumption and high gross refining margin (GRM)," Rajkumar said.

Overall sales volume during 2019-20 was 2,361 TMT, he said.

"The country's first 2G bamboo-based biorefinery being executed through a JV with Finnish collaborators has also recorded adequate progress on the ground," Rajkumar said.

NRL managing director S K Barua said the strict monitoring of the projects is being done but its scheduled completion and commissioning will also depend on "the lockdown, travel restrictions, logistic disruptions and migrant worker availability".

The contribution of NRL to the central and state exchequers in the form of taxes, duties and dividends during the 2019-20 fiscal was at Rs 3,361 crore.

