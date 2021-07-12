Bengaluru, July 12 (PTI): ISHA Foundation has distrbuted more than seven lakh packets of snacks and beverages to government hospitals in Karnataka during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation reached out to doctors and healthcare team of the hospitals who were undergoing stressful times treating COVID-19 patients.

"We were able to supply food and beverages to 61 hospitals for 75 days continuously," a Foundation spokesperson said.

"As many as 7,34,580 packets of snacks/beverages were distributed to government hospitals during the last 75 days in 22 cities of 11 districts in Karnataka to the doctors and frontline staff."

It also supported thousands of police and traffic personnel, Railway workers, and stranded passengers, among others, with supply of biscuits and beverages daily during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Over 1,600 ration kits containing essential food items and groceries were provided to nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes in Chamarajnagar and Chickballapur districts, the spokesperson added. As many as 250 ISHA Foundation volunteers (doctors) have been volunteering online with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Health Department to coordinate with COVID-19 patients and their families for the last two months, it was stated.

