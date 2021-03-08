Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) With credit upgrades far outnumbering downgrades since October, taking its credit ratio closer to 1 by February, rating agency Crisil has said it needs to be seen whether the sprightly recovery in demand seen from October is sustained to say corporates are out of the woods when it comes to their credit quality.

Last five months saw as many as 244 upgrades compared to 208 in the first half of this fiscal, pulling down the credit ratio to a decadal low of 0.54, Crisil said in a note on Monday.

Maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook on credit quality for the near to medium-term, a Crisil director Akshay Chitgopekar said they are watching the normalisation of economic activity, agriculture performance and rural demand, the flow of investments into infrastructure to gauge the level and sustainability of the recovery seen from last October.

A second wave of the pandemic, especially with mutations that undermine the effectiveness of current vaccines, leading to containment measures can derail the ongoing recovery, he warned.

The improvement in the credit ratio was driven by more upgrades in moderately resilient sectors like construction, engineering, and electricity generation, demand revival and higher commodity prices.

In comparison, the credit ratio for the first half had fallen to a decadal low of 0.54, said its chief ratings officer Subodh Rai, adding despite the acute stress faced, the past 11 months saw as much as 55 per cent fewer downgrades to defaults year-on-year, primarily because of emergency regulatory and policy support such as loan moratorium, relaxation in default recognition up to December, one-time restructuring relief and emergency credit line guarantee scheme.

Highly resilient sectors like pharma and agrochemicals performed well owing to sustained demand. The credit ratio for these sectors remained above 1 even during the peak of the pandemic.

Also, sharper turnaround was visible in investment-linked sectors like as construction and engineering, and consumption-linked sectors like packaging, where the credit ratio has already doubled compared with the first half. But in low-resilience sectors like hotels & resorts, real estate and airport operators, downgrades continue to outpace upgrades, he said.

Other downside risks to the outlook include slower-than-anticipated demand growth, especially for services, continuing job losses, and sub-par implementation of the fiscal measures announced in the budget.

