New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Shares of CRISIL surged 10 per cent on Monday after the domestic rating agency reported a jump in net profit for the December quarter.

The stock of the company rallied 9.98 per cent to close at Rs 5,069 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, CRISIL shares jumped 9.49 per cent to settle at Rs 5,039.45 apiece.

During the day, the scrip also hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,199.85 and Rs 5,195.55 apiece on the bourses.

In volume terms, 6.88 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE, while nearly 23,000 shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark gained 281.52 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 72,708.16, while NSE Nifty rose 0.37 per cent to close at 22,122.25.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, CRISIL, an S&P Global company, reported a 33 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 210 crore for the December quarter.

The company said its income from operations rose 11.6 per cent in the reporting quarter to Rs 917.7 crore, while total consolidated income grew 13.4 per cent to Rs 953.6 crore from Rs 840.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

