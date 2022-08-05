New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A promoter entity of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Friday offloaded the firm's shares worth Rs 751 crore through an open market transaction.

Those who picked up the shares of the Mumbai-based home appliances company were Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Ghisallo Master Fund LP.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight; Check Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Here.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 2,02,50,000 shares, amounting to 3.2 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 370.74 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 750.74 crore.

Also Read | The Benefits of ULIP Insurance – The Future of Investing?.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals closed 3.59 per cent lower at Rs 374.90 on NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)