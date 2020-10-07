Raipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) has re-launched its mobile application with additional features that enables consumers to avail electricity-related services at their doorsteps, an official here said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched the new features of Mor Bijlee (my electricity) app through which more than 16 services provided by the CSPDCL can be accessed by people without visiting electricity offices, the public relations department official said.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country, where such an app is being used to provide doorstep services to the power consumers.

The app will save time, efforts and money of the consumers, the official quoted Baghel as saying on the occasion.

Besides, the app will also be helpful for the field employees, Baghel said.

The power company has been using the latest technology for production, transmission and distribution of electricity in the state and one of the best examples of the same is this app, he added.

The electricity services are managed by five companies for holding, generation, transmission, distribution and trading in the state.

On the occasion, Chairman of the power company, Subrat Sahoo, said that electricity related infrastructure is being expanded at an accelerated pace in Chhattisgarh and the state would emerge as a hub of power sector development in future.

Even during the coronavirus crisis, the state has maintained its top rank in terms of electricity production, he said.

Services related to meter, name updation, new connection, change in tariff, bill payment and availing discount under government scheme will be accessible through Mor Bijlee app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, Sahoo, an IAS officer, said.

The new feature of urgent complaint in this app will prove to be beneficial in cases of accidents.

