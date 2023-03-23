Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) The Kolkata tea auction under the patronage of Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) was for the first time held successfully under the Bharat Auction model on Thursday on a weak note, a CTTA official said here.

The total offerings and quantity demanded for all categories of tea was much lower during Sale-12 as compared to the previous sale, he said.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 15,168 packages (4,49,220 kg) comprising 11,070 packages of CTC leaf, 2,361 packages of orthodox, 631 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 1,106 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met 64.06 per cent of its demand at a lower price level and a total of 2,23,311 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 148.71 per kg.

Around 4.86 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at above Rs 250 per kg level, it revealed.

Western India along with other internals marked fair support. Exporters witnessed some enquiry on bolder brokens, the data reflected.

Orthodox offerings witnessed fair demand at medium price range and a total of 34,756 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 211.39 per kg.

About 38.88 per cent of total demand was marked between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg and above 37.55 per cent was claimed at a higher price level while only 16.4 per cent was sold at below Rs.150 per kg. Middle East and CIS gave good support while Hindustan Unilever operated selectively.

Darjeeling leaf met with good demand at a lower price level and a total of 8,868 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 135.57 per kg. Around 88.04 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while only 1.18 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg. There was no demand at medium price range once again.

Major blenders did not operate. Local operators saw good support while exporters witnessed some enquiry on higher quality.

There was a weak demand for this week's dust offerings and a total of 23,597 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 161.04 per kg.

Around 36.62 per cent of the total demand was marked for dust offerings at a lower price level and only 5.95 per cent was observed at a higher price level while 54.84 per cent was sold at medium price range, it revealed.

Hindustan Unilever operated actively. Fair support was in evidence from internal and other local dealers.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 64, 23, 19 and 17 respectively during this session, the official data added.

The CTTA official also announced that Sale-13 was suspended due to insufficient arrivals of tea at the auction and Sale-14 will be held on April 5.

