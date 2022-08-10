Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Cummins India on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 198.13 crore on a consolidated basis for the June quarter.

The Pune-based company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 246.94 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Jobs for Uttar Pradesh Athletes Who Won Medals at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

The consolidated sales from operations during this period spiked 41.47 per cent to Rs 1,666.11 crore from Rs 1,177.71 crore in the June quarter of 2021-22.

"Geopolitical risk, high inflation, and supply chain disruptions continue to pose challenges. However, the company can meet demand despite these issues due to its integrated supply chain management with a global network, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director of Cummins India Ltd, said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Being part of the globally integrated supply chain, the company is well-positioned to manage parts, supplies to mitigate the "impact" on revenue and profitability, Cummins India, an engine and related parts making company, said.

"We are closely monitoring the result of the geopolitical events unfolding in different parts of the world and their impact on global demand and supply chain," he said.

According to Ram, Cummins India effectively deals with challenges and closely monitors any potential impact of rising interest rates on the demand.

"(However), we remain optimistic about the short-to-medium-term demand outlook.

The company said it believes that the strong demand from various end-markets may likely sustain but at the same time, high inflation and supply chain issues will, in all probability, continue to impact the industry.

"We are closely monitoring the result of the geopolitical events unfolding in different parts of the world and their impact on global demand and supply chain," Cummins India said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)