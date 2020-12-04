New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Advocacy group CUTS International on Friday released a tool kit on 'competition and access to healthcare'.

The tool kit provides guidance on using both ex-ante and ex-post competition policy as tools to enhance access to healthcare, the urgency of which has increased in the wake of COVID-19, it said in a release.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

During a webinar, where the tool kit was released, participants discussed about anti-competitive practices seen in healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)