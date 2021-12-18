Mangaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) A woman has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station here that she has been cheated to the tune of Rs 2.94 lakh by a fraudster.

As per the complaint, a person who identified himself as Aman working in the army, called the woman on her phone and conveyed his interest in purchasing 'maida' from the flour mill where her husband is employed.

The man asked her to forward him the QR code to remit the price of the flour to be purchased. Since the company where her husband is working did not have QR code, the woman sent her own QR code to the caller.

Later, it was found that an amount of Rs 2,94,830 has been withdrawn from her Union Bank account at the Padavu branch here in phases, the complaint said.

The cyber crime police have registered a case and investigation is on, police sources said.

