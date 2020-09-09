New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) IT firm Cyient on Wednesday said it has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine Count X to market.

Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematology analyser by Agappe that enables setting up of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India.

Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We are proud to support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the healthcare sector. It is a matter of immense pride that with Agappe's new haematology product, even rural India and other remote locations of the country will have access to the best of diagnostic capabilities," Cyient DLM Senior VP and CEO Rajendra Velagapudi said.

Cyient's facilities, project management, sourcing, supply chain management, production processes, buoyed by investments in the latest technologies as well as expertise in the delivery of quality products, make it a preferred manufacturing partner for aerospace, defence, medical and industrial customers globally, the filing said.

"This partnership will enable Agappe to deliver high-quality, affordable, 100 per cent Made-in-India products by taking advantage of Cyient's ultra-modern manufacturing facilities to manufacture some of the key components of Mispa Count X..." Satheesh Kumar CS, Senior VP at Agappe, said.

He added that this will help reduce time-to-market and lower operating costs.

"We are eager to get started with full-scale production in our manufacturing facility at Cochin and fulfil customer orders on time," he said.

