New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis Japan plans to set up a unit in every Indian state as part of its business expansion plan, the company's Managing Director Rio Waza said on Friday.

Waza shared his company's growth plans while speaking at a workshop here on 'advance onsite wastewater management system based on Johkasou technology'. The session was organised in partnership with IIT Roorkee.

"...in India, we have a vision and mission to establish the factories in each state and have started working on models for South and East India," the MD was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Daiki Axis Japan, through its subsidiary Daiki Axis India, is setting up its second plant with a capacity of 1,000 sewage treatment units with Japanese 'Johkasou' technology at Palwal, Haryana at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.

The company has a unit in Vapi, Gujarat.

India is a huge market for the company and expansion of business will remain a focus area, Waza added.

Johkasou is a Japanese technology used to treat domestic waste water locally for reuse.

