Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) The Southern Railway on Tuesday announced operating daily special between Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi, starting September 30.

The Railway Board has notified fully reserved daily superfast special trains between Trivandrum Central and New Delhi, an official release here said.

The Thiruvananthapuram CentralNew Delhi Superfast special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on September 30 at 11.15 hrs and reach New Delhi at 13.45 hrs on the third day.

The first service from New Delhi will be on October 3, 2020.

