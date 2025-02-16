Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) A daily wage worker died after being electrocuted while shifting a makeshift arch erected across the road in Vithura near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash (44), a native of Chayam.

The incident happened at Chayam Junction around 9.30 am when the worker's hands accidentally came into contact with overhead electric lines while shifting a decorative arch set up for a temple festival, police said.

Though he was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, he could not be saved.

Vithura police have registered a case for unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The body is kept at the Medical College mortuary to conduct a postmortem on Monday, police added.

