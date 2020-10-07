Mangaluru, Oct 7 (PTI): Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The protestors staged the demonstration in front of the mini-Vidhana Saudha seeking the enquiry by a Supreme Court judge anda compensation of Rs one crore to the family of the victim.

They raised slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded that Presidents rule be imposed in that state.

Federation of Rationalists Associations president Narendra Nayak, who addressed the protestors, said the Dalit community must be wary of theManuvist culture being propagated in states like Uttar Pradesh to control lower castes. Congress leader P V Mohan, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla and DSS leader Devadas took part in the protest. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

