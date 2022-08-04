New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.78 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 205 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.44 per cent to Rs 3,302 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,591 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses rose 37.7 per cent to Rs 3,072 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 from Rs 2,231 crore a year ago.

Its sales volume increased 26.53 per cent in the April-June quarter to 6.2 million tonne compared to 4.9 MT of Q1 FY2021-22.

Dalmia Bharat Managing Director and CEO Puneet Dalmia said: "The continuous efforts and resilience of our teams have enabled us to deliver yet again a good performance on the back of strong volume growth and continuous cost leadership".

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,561 on BSE, up 0.92 per cent from the previous close.

