Latest News | Dalmia Bharat Q4 Net Profit at Rs 24 Cr

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 263 crore during the January-March quarter previous fiscal, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Aarogyapath: Government Launches 'aarogyapath.in' Portal to Provide Real-Time Availability Updates on Critical Healthcare Supplies.

However, the company said its results "are not comparable with the previous period" as it has shifted to a AS 116 standards from April 1, 2019.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,483 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,842 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Dalmia Bharat total expenses were at Rs 2,474 crore in Q4 FY2019-20.

Its sales volume was 5.17 million tonne.

For the fiscal 2019-20, its net profit stood at Rs 238 crore. It was Rs 349 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 9,674 crore as against Rs 9,484 crore in 2018-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)