Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Global logistics services provider DB Schenker on Monday announced the opening of its largest warehousing facility at Badli in Gurugram, Haryana, as it plans to attain leadership position and strengthen footprint in India over the next few years.

Located strategically in the proximity to the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) expressway, the new facility with its first phase spreading over 25,000 sq metres will handle supply chain management within the NCR and north India, DB Schenker said in a release.

DB Schenker is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the German railway company Deutsche Bahn.

"This facility in Badli is part of our broader plan to develop similar large-scale warehouses in India and double the warehousing capacity to 650,000+ sq mts from the current national footprint of 325,000 sq mts. This we target to accomplish by 2024," said Vishal Sharma, CEO of Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker.

The development will greatly enhance DB Schenker's footprint in the Indian subcontinent to serve all its customers in all vertical markets, he said.

It is also a strong testament to DB Schenker's long-term commitment to India as it is one of its most strategically important markets in the global network and is projected to grow over 100 per cent by year 2025, Sharma added.

The new warehousing facility has features such as digital technologies, fully radio frequency-enabled, with 100 per cent consignment scanning feature, conveyor for operation movement, automated shutters, among others, said the release.

The Badli warehousing facility will extend the services to Schenker India's existing customer base of over 1,800 sectors such as automotive, pharma, retail and consumer, industrial, electronics and aerospace, DB Schenker said.

Schenker India is a subsidiary of DB Schenker, offering a complete range of international air and ocean freight, contract logistics and global supply chain solutions.

"It is a milestone development in the overall contract logistics strategy for the organisation," said Sharma.

Besides, the new facility provides solutions for consolidation, storage planning and freight management for a complete end-to-end supply chain solution, the company said.

"As we have also seen how logistics is critical in the fight against global crises such as the current pandemic, whether in good or bad times we press on with our efforts to develop and invest in our capabilities and network, as a statement of commitment and intent to support the India market and community," he said. PTI IAS

