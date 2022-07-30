New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi on Saturday held a consultation with electronics industry leaders to seek inputs for creating a roadmap to establish the city as the preferred destination for the sector, an official statement said.

Participants welcomed the decision to establish Delhi as the preferred destination for the electronics industry by offering globally competitive infrastructure and a favourable policy environment for electronics design and manufacturing, it added.

In its 'Rozgar Budget 2022-23', the Delhi government announced establishing Delhi Electronic City to drive economic growth and employment creation.

In this regard, the government has also allocated around 80 acre of land in Baprola in North-West Delhi.

With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, Delhi's Electronic City at Baprola will be 20 mins away from NH-44, NH-18, and NH-9, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Delhi, Jasmine Shah; Managing Director, DSIIDC Ltd. Sanjeev Mittal along with representatives of various private organisations like Samsung, Deiki, and Sahasra Electronics, among others.

Shah said that the AAP government is committed to the vision of establishing Delhi as the country's economic growth engine and generate jobs by creating a large electronics ecosystem in Delhi.

He said that Delhi accounts for 7.5 per cent of national electronics consumption, has excellent transport, logistics and distribution networks, and has access to skilled human resources, from shop floor workers to highly trained engineers.

"Delhi government intends to provide the required infrastructure and policy support to the electronics industry to generate large-scale direct and indirect employment. We are committed to developing a value chain from electronics design to manufacturing, and deliver tangible results for the electronics industry the way we have transformed other sectors, like public education, primary healthcare, etc. in the last 7 years," the statement quoted Shah as saying.

Since electronics is a fast-paced industry, the Delhi government hopes to offer plug-and-play infrastructure directly to the industrial unit for rapid operational commencement, he noted.

