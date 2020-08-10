Gaya, Aug 10 (PTI) The decapitated body of a man was found lying along Patna-Gaya NH 83 in Bihars Gaya district on Monday, police said.

The headless body was recovered near a tubewell in Fatehpur area under Belaganj police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Avinash Kumar said. The identity of the body could not be ascertained, he said.

"Prima facie it appears that the culprits may have killed the person and dumped the body near the tubewell two days ago. The legs and hands of the victim were tied with a rope," the SHO said. A bag of clothes was found near the body and a piece of paper was found from the pocket of the deceased, Kumar said.

The slip of paper mentioned the killing of a notorious criminal Sushil Srivastava in a Hazaribagh court in 2015, the SHO said. "All those involved in the killing of Sushil Srivastava will meet the same fate- was written on the piece of paper," the police officer said.

The murder could be the result of a gangwar in Jharkhands Bhurkunda, police sources said.

Several people have been killed in the tussle for supremacy between two gangs for control over coal block and running extortion racket in Bhurkunda area of Ramgarh district, the sources said.

