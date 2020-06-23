Mangaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) An early decision will be made on re-opening of state borders with Kerala in Dakshina Kannada District, closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, for regular movement with the approval of the Karnataka government, district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Tuesday.

The district administration will hold discussions with the state government on the issue as there was consistent demand for opening the border roads at Talapady and Jalsur for travel.

Poojary said at present the roads have been kept open for pedestrians, two wheelers and those with passes for emergency movement.

The complete re-opening will be made effective only after getting permission from the government.

DK deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said the districts borders with Kerala at 21 places had been closed earlier as per the government orders and any fresh decision will depend on its stance.

Hundreds of people living on both sides of the border employed in the two districts of Kasaragod and DK are having a difficult time with the closure of the border for months. PTI

