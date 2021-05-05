New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Industry association IndiaTech.org has proposed five-point policy recommendations for regulating cryptocurrencies, including defining cryptocurrencies as digital assets and introducing a system to register homegrown exchanges.

The recommendations were shared with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, RBI, and Niti Aayog on Wednesday.

In its whitepaper, the association highlighted the massive pool of opportunities that crypto offers to a growing market such as India.

India is also uniquely positioned given that there is a great availability of tech talent, especially with start-ups, it added.

"India, just as other countries, has adopted a thoughtful approach towards regulating this sector with the primary intent of safeguarding consumers. It is extremely crucial that Crypto is not viewed as another form of currency but a digital asset," IndiaTech.org CEO Rameesh Kailasam said.

This would help the government address all its legitimate concerns with regards to financial risks associated with crypto, he added.

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

The RBI had virtually banned cryptocurrency trading in 2018 and had directed all entities regulated by the central bank to cease dealing in virtual currencies. The Supreme Court had also asked the Centre in 2019 to frame policies for crypto, and in 2020, struck down the curbs imposed by the RBI.

Kailasam said IndiaTech.org has recommended ways in which concerns around taxation, transaction traceability, money laundering and others can be addressed by bringing about changes in exchange ownership parameters, customer KYC, accounting and reporting standards, direct and indirect tax regulations, anti-money laundering aspects, import regulations, and suspicious transactions reporting.

"We are hopeful that the Government will work with the industry to regulate the sector and that it will look at this emerging sector in a progressive manner. Introducing necessary checks and balances will ensure that India is able to embrace and adopt new-age technologies by adequately leveraging their potential,” he added.

IndiaTech.org's members include Ola, MakeMyTrip, Dream11 and Policybazaar, among others.

The primary recommendation suggested that cryptocurrencies be defined as digital assets and not currencies, and grant them recognition as digital assets like Gold, stocks, or marketable securities.

It further recommended introducing a system of registering India registered/Indian founded cryptocurrency exchanges and grant them recognition by setting up necessary checks and balances.

The whitepaper also mentioned the need for enablement of necessary provisions in the direct tax and indirect tax laws to render recognition and treatment under the head of Income 'Profit and Gains from Business and Profession' or 'Income from Capital Gains' depending on the kind of business of the holder and the timelines of holding.

Other suggestions include customer verification, traceability, GST, creation of a suspicious transaction reporting (STR) mechanism, evolving and notifying Indian accounting standards through accounting bodies like the chartered accountants/cost accountants for the treatment of cryptocurrencies in books of accounts.

IndiaTech.org has also suggested that the government adopt principle-based self-regulatory guidelines for the industry to align with until necessary amendments to laws and regulations are introduced.

