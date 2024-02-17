New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi unit of Congress on Saturday held a demonstration against the freezing of party bank accounts by the Income Tax department a day ago.

The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.

Also Read | ISRO Announces Young Scientist Programme 2024 for School Students at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration; Know How to Apply.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's (DPCC) protest was led by its president Arvinder Singh Lovely with demonstrator carrying placards and raising slogans.

Adequate security was deployed near the DPCC office where the protestors were stopped and not allowed to move towards the ITO office.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)