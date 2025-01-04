New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A court here on Saturday adjourned to January 8 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan who was arrested in an alleged organised crime case.

The link court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne adjourned the hearing after noting that Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was on leave.

Also Read | What Is Brushing Scam? How To Identify and Protect Yourself From Fraudsters Targeting Online Shoppers? All You Need To Know.

Meanwhile, the court also posted to January 9 before Special Judge Baweja, the consideration of the chargesheet filed in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case against Ritik alias Peter.

Delhi Police had filed an around 1000-page final report on December 26 before a vacation judge against Ritik under section 3 (punishment for organised crime) of the MCOCA, court sources said.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 150 Trade Finance Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Two other accused in the case are Sachin Chikara and Rohit alias Anna.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 in an organised crime case. He was released on bail earlier in an extortion case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)