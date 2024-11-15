New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi government's Department of Food Safety (DFS) has launched a drive to curb unauthorised slaughtering of animals at meat shops across the national capital, a DFS official said on Friday.

The crackdown involves three teams, each consisting of at least five food safety officers working under the direct supervision of the designated district officers and the commissioner of food safety, the DFS official added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As part of the drive, the authorities have issued 72 show cause notices to meat shop owners for operating without a valid licence, he said.

The enforcement officials have already collected a significant number of samples from various vendors, sending 24 raw chicken and 13 fish samples for testing, he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Additionally, the officials collected 53 chicken, 60 fish and five mutton samples to assess the quality and safety standards being followed by the meat shop owners.

Inspection teams also identified several cases where vendors misled the authorities by obtaining licences under incorrect categories.

The DFS official said the department has warned of legal action against those indulging in unhygienic practices or operating without a valid licence.

The drive is set to continue over the weekend, aiming to ensure public health safety and compliance with the food safety regulations, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)