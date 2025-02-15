New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) In the wake of the BJP coming to power, the departments of the Delhi government have started compiling a list of all the contractual and short-term staff working there in an indication of a future shift in recruitment policy, officials said on Saturday.

The BJP which won the recent Assembly polls defeating the AAP, is in the process of forming government in the national capital in the coming days.

Also Read | How To Repel Pigeons From Balcony? Effective Tips To Keep Pigeons Away From Balconies.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government in a recent order sought details of all the contractual employees and consultants working with different departments.

"All Additional Chief Secretaries/Pr Secretaries/Secretaries to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi are requested to submit the list of contractual employees, consultants and other staff working on a short-term basis (if any) to Services Department immediately for consolidation and obtaining further direction of Competent Authority," said the order.

Also Read | What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?.

The BJP in its "Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra" for Assembly polls has promised to provide government jobs to 50,000 youth in the national capital in a time-bound manner.

The party manifesto also promises to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to 20 lakh youth. The BJP is likely to launch a "CM Good Governance Associates Programme for Delhi's youth, offering them opportunities to work on various policy issues.

Last year also, the Delhi government had directed the departments to compile a list of contractual employees and devise a work plan to fill vacancies on a permanent basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)