New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old history-sheeter who was involved in 54 crime cases and was operating his own gang from different areas in the city, police said on Friday.

Afsar Mohammad was nabbed from near the Vijay Vihar area on Thursday following a tip-off about his movement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, Sidhu said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he operated the 'Afsar gang' in Ashok Vihar and Mangolpuri areas of the national capital, the DCP said.

The gang was involved in robbery incidents in the city, the police said.

Mohamamd was previously involved in 54 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rape, dacoity, and the Arms Act, among others, the DCP added.

