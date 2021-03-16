New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said the Delhi Police has seized eight counterfeit Fortune Soyabean oil in 15-litre tins, and fake labels/stickers used on the cap from a store in Shardhanand Market here.

Based on specific information, a team of the Lahori Gate police station led by Sub-Inspector Puneet Bharti had on March 13 conducted a raid at Aggarwal & Sons in Shardhanand Market, GB Road, the company said in a statement.

"Eight counterfeits of 15-litre tins of Fortune Soyabean oil were seized during the raid. A total of 119 labels and 481 round stickers were also seized from the shop. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs 3.68 lakh," said a spokesperson of Adani Wilmar.

The police have registered FIR (first information report) against the shop owner, who has been booked under the offence of Copyright Infringement.

The accused, Shyam Sundar, owner of the shop Aggarwal & Sons is taken into custody for further investigation to identify the source of the duplicate product, the spokesman said.

According to Adani Wilmar, several mismatches were found in the labels, which includes incorrect hologram compared to the original and erroneous batch code details.

The tins used were duplicate, missing the Adani Wilmar embossed logo, and the cap was also duplicate. The top cardboard cover on the tin, also, did not have AWL branding.

Adani Wilmar said it is committed to the highest standards of safety and quality across its portfolio, which spans edible oils and other food products sold under the Fortune brand.

