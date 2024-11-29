New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has penalised 117 violators in the Karol Bagh zone for breaching Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) norms, imposing fines totalling Rs 14 lakh, the civic body said on Friday.

Among the violations were 85 cases of biomass and garbage burning and 32 cases of construction sites failing to follow dust control measures, it added.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

To enforce GRAP-IV guidelines, the Karol Bagh zone has deployed 36 teams comprising 77 officers. Six water sprinklers, two anti-smog guns, and three mechanical road sweepers are being used across 21 routes to reduce dust and pollution levels in the area, according to an official statement.

In Shahdara North zone, efforts are focused on the Vivek Vihar pollution hotspot. Two water sprinklers, a suction machine, and a garbage removal equipment have been deployed at the site. Additionally, regular inspections by the zonal deputy commissioner are being carried out to ensure strict adherence to pollution control norms.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

The Central zone has also stepped up its measures, deploying six mechanical sweepers, six water sprinklers, and three anti-smog guns. Repairs to nine roads have been carried out to reduce dust pollution, as per the statement.

Citywide, MCD has mobilized 372 surveillance teams with 1,295 officers to monitor open burning, illegal dumping of construction waste, and dust control at construction sites.

Zonal officers have been directed to strictly enforce guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the civic body said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)